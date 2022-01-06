Anushka Sharma resumes acting after 3 year hiatus

06 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 03:21 pm

Anushka Sharma returns to acting after three years with Netflix's "Chakda Xpress", a biopic on former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka Sharma. Photo: Collected
Anushka Sharma returns to acting after a break of three years with a biopic on the former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda Xpress. 

The actor shared the first look teaser of the film on her social media handle. 

 "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice," she wrote while sharing the teaser of the Netflix movie on Instagram. It shows her leading her team to a cricket field, wearing jerseys with slips of their own names slapped on the male cricketers' names, as she makes a promise - "Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you'll remember our names."

Talking about the film, Anushka wrote in her post: "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

"From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India," Anushka added.

"We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women's cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women's cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," Anushka wrapped her statement with these words.

