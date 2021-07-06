Animation film ‘Mujib Amar Pita' nears release

The wait for country's first feature-length animated film

"Mujib Amar Pita" is going to end soon as the theatrical trailer of the film was released on Monday.

The film is based on the book 'Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita' (My Father Mujib) written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Directed by Sohel Mohammad Rana, a group of former and current students of Dhaka University's Fine Arts faculty hosted the 46-minute film.

The Information and Communication Technology Division funded the film on the occasion of Mujib Year. The film depicts the early life of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.