Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to give light to sufferings in Afghanistan

Glitz

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 11:12 am

Related News

Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to give light to sufferings in Afghanistan

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie who always refrained from maintaining social media accounts joined Instagram on Friday to share the voices of people suffering in Afghanistan.

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 11:12 am
Angelina Jolie. Photo: collected
Angelina Jolie. Photo: collected

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie who always refrained from maintaining social media accounts joined Instagram on Friday to share the voices of people suffering in Afghanistan.

The "Maleficent" star used the popular platform to share a letter sent to her by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie who is also a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency, blurred the name and address of the girl while posting the letter on IG.

In the letter, the young Afghan girl expresses fear of losing her freedom under the control of the Taliban. The Letter reads "Before Taliban came in, we all went to work, school properly, we all had rights...but when they came...we think all our dreams are gone... Some people say [that] Taliban's change, but I do not think so. Because they have very bad past."

The actress penned that she will share the stories and voices of people across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," Jolie captioned the post.

"So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," added the actor.

Jolie, who stars in the upcoming Marvel movie "The Eternals," recounted her time in Afghanistan a couple of weeks before the September 11 attacks when she had met with refugees escaping the Taliban's rule.

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," she wrote. "To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me," Jolie ended her post.

The Academy Award winning actress' Instagram page quickly garnered over a million followers and her first post received over 25,000 likes in under an hour.

Jolie joins other public figures who are also speaking out about the situation in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie / Afghanistan / Afghanistan Refugee / Taliban / Women's Rights in Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding