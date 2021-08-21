Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to give light to sufferings in Afghanistan

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie who always refrained from maintaining social media accounts joined Instagram on Friday to share the voices of people suffering in Afghanistan.

The "Maleficent" star used the popular platform to share a letter sent to her by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie who is also a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency, blurred the name and address of the girl while posting the letter on IG.

In the letter, the young Afghan girl expresses fear of losing her freedom under the control of the Taliban. The Letter reads "Before Taliban came in, we all went to work, school properly, we all had rights...but when they came...we think all our dreams are gone... Some people say [that] Taliban's change, but I do not think so. Because they have very bad past."

The actress penned that she will share the stories and voices of people across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," Jolie captioned the post.

"So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," added the actor.

Jolie, who stars in the upcoming Marvel movie "The Eternals," recounted her time in Afghanistan a couple of weeks before the September 11 attacks when she had met with refugees escaping the Taliban's rule.

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," she wrote. "To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me," Jolie ended her post.

The Academy Award winning actress' Instagram page quickly garnered over a million followers and her first post received over 25,000 likes in under an hour.

Jolie joins other public figures who are also speaking out about the situation in Afghanistan.