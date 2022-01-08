Andrew Garfield improvised ‘I love you’ line from Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘It was just me loving them'

Actor Andrew Garfield has spoken about his recent return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Photo: Collected
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Photo: Collected

Almost a month after letting fans soak in the glorious union of the three Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home, actor Andrew Garfield has finally broken his silence on his return as the web-slinging superhero.

In a new interview, Andrew has discussed all from why he signed the film, the closure it brought, the time he had with fellow Spideys Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire and more.

Speaking to Variety, Andrew said the boys all exchanged notes about their suits and how Tom's was a little more restricting than his. "I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it's like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my god we're all together in the suits and we're doing the pointing thing," he said, referring to the viral meme in which three versions of cartoon Spider-Man point at each other in disbelief. It was a reimagined version of a scene from the 1967 animated series.

Andrew added that he was actually the one who came up with the line, "I love you guys" in the movie. "There's a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them," he said.

The actor also mentioned the spiritual journey his Peter took with the movie: "We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There's also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you've already walked down, and you know it doesn't lead the place where you ultimately meant to go."

"That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you've never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing? That's a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have," he said. And milked it they did. Spider-Man: No Way Home became the biggest hit of the pandemic era, raking in $1.4 billion in just a month. 

The film also marked the return of other Spider-Man alumni such as Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and others.

