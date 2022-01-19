André Leon Talley, iconic fashion journalist, dies at 73

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

André Leon Talley, an iconic fashion journalist and former editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, has died at the age of 73.

He died of an unknown illness on Tuesday (18 January) in a New York hospital, reported TMZ.

Talley's literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed the news to the media but did not provide any additional details.

André Leon Talley was considered a pioneering and influential figure in the fashion world.

His stature of six feet seven inches tall, his choice of wardrobe and his bold, flamboyant presence made him as memorable and remarkable as can be.

Throughout his career that spanned six decades or so, he championed diversity and glamour.

