Anarya Mushid to make teenage short film ‘BTS Girl’

Noted director Anarya Murshid's short film titled 'BTS girl' is being made especially for children and teenagers and the demo shooting for the movie ended today, reads a press release.

The film is co-produced by Cinehatt and Motion Bangla. While renowned actor Mamunur Rashid is the acting director of the film. Uzan is the partner of the film.

"Qasida of Dhaka" famed director Anarya Murshid confirmed the cast of the film will feature newcomers and includes both child and adult actors.

BTS Girl. Photo: Sharif Hossain Asif

Child artist Naila Tazwar Spheyeta will be seen essaying the lead role. While Mujibur Rahman Khan is the director of photography and cinematography of the film. The Playback song is penned by Rabiul Islam Shashi and Laila Ferdouse will work as production designer and editor of the film.

BTS Girl. Photo: Sharif Hossain Asif

"There is rarely any film specifically made for children or teenagers in our country". Said Shajedul Azad, the producer of the film. "Though people assume that making a film for children is not profitable, I believe; we can earn profit by exploring this untapped sector", said Sajedul; adding that the majority of the viewers of visual content are children and teenagers.

The film is expected to release in 2022.