Amitabh Reza’s ‘Rickshaw Girl’ premiered in North America

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 02:01 pm

Amitabh Reza Chowdhury’s highly-anticipated film – Rickshaw Girl – was screened at Mill Valley Film Festival in North America

&quot;Rickshaw Girl&quot; premiered in North America. Photo: Facebook
"Rickshaw Girl" premiered in North America. Photo: Facebook

"Aynabaji" famed director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's highly-anticipated film – Rickshaw Girl – was screened at Mill Valley Film Festival in North America.

Taking to his social media handle, the ace director, on Sunday, shared snippets of the event.

The movie, based on author Mitali Perkins's best-selling book of the same title, chronicles the story of young artiste Naima, played by Novera Rahman.

This year's session of the festival will run from 7 October till 17 October and will feature both in-person and online screenings of selected films.

The 11-day long festival has a relaxed and non-competitive atmosphere and is known for launching new films and filmmakers.

Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's recently released film "Munshirgiri" starring eminent actor Chanchal Chowdhury is taking the internet by storm.

During a recent interview with the Business Standard, the director shared that he wishes to create a franchise out of Masood Munshi, the lead character of "Mushigiri."

 

