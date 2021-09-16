Amitabh Reza to return government grant received for 'Pencile Aka pori'

Renowned director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury will return government grant received for making a feature film on Humayun Ahmed's novel 'Pencile Aka Pori'.

"With due respect to eminent writer Humayun Ahmed and his family, I have decided to back out from the film as my vision about the film does not align with the viewpoint of the authority," Amitabh Reza told the Business Standard.

The ace director said, continuing the film might have caused more obstacles in the future.

Aynabaji famed director has already received Tk18 lakh as the first installment from the government.

Amitabh is currently working on returning the first installment within the government's preferred date.

Amitabh Reza had been planning to make a film on Humayun Ahmed's 'Pencile Aka Pori' for the last couple of years. He even had discussed with Humayun Ahmed about doing a feature film on his work when the writer he was receiving cancer treatment.

After the death of renowned writer Humayun Ahmed, a board of trustees has been formed to protect the literary and creative work of the celebrated writer.

The board of trustees is run by Humayun Ahmed's family. The rules and regulations instructed by the trustee board became inconvenient for Amitabh Reza, hence he has decided to back out 'Pencile Aka Pori'.

The director received immense praise for his film Aynabaji. Recently, Amitabh Reza is awaiting the release of 'Munshigiri' and 'Rickshaw Girl'.