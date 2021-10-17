Amitabh Reza Choudhury’s 'Rickshaw Girl' wins SLM Top Prize

Amitabh Chowdhury directorial film "Rickshaw Girl" has won the SLM top prize at the 26th Schlingel International Film Festival (SLM) 2021 in Germany.

The movie, based on author Mitali Perkins's best-seller, chronicles the story of a young artist Naima, the free-spirited daughter of a rickshaw puller.

The character, played by Novera Rahman, grew up in a village and her life is portrayed to be as colourful as the alpana (motif) she draws.

The film has received wide appreciation in the Mill Valley Film Festival as well.

SLM, a prestigious film festival, accumulates an overview of current productions from all over the world, every year. It is one of the largest platforms for international children and youth representative films in Europe.

This year's festival, held from 9 October to 16 October, featured 77 full-length feature films and 116 short films competing in different segments.