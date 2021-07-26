Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer sci-fi film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday began filming for a multilingual sci-fi movie, headlined by actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, in Hyderabad. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama "Mahanati", is directing the project, which has been tentatively titled "Project K".

According to the makers, Ashwin will be canning crucial sequences featuring the 78-year-old icon and other actors during the film's first shooting schedule at Ramoji Film City (RFC). Prabhas took to Instagram and shared an image of the film's clapperboad.

"On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the guru of Indian cinema! It now begins!! #Projectk," the "Baahubali" star wrote. Bachchan shared the same picture on his Instagram page, saying it was his privilege that Prabhas gave the clap for his first shot.

"For the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK.. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with 'Bahubali,'" he wrote.

Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house.

Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy drama "Piku".