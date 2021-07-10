Alia Bhatt joins Hollywood agency WME, which represents Gal Gadot, Emma Stone

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:11 am

Related News

Alia Bhatt joins Hollywood agency WME, which represents Gal Gadot, Emma Stone

Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood star eyeing Hollywood dreams. She has been signed on by WME agency

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:11 am
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected

Actor Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood actor who has signed a contract with a Hollywood agency. Alia is now a part of WME, which also represents stars such as Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron and others.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to respond to WME's welcome message for her. She responded with a 'yay' and many heart emojis.

Apart from Alia, actors Hrithik Roshan and Vidyut Jammwal have also signed contracts with different agencies in Hollywood. Hrithik signed the agency Gersh, earlier this year. Deepika Padukone had also joined agency ICM which represented Regina King, Olivia Colman and others.

In Bollywood, Alia has multiple projects lined up. She has Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, the filming for which was wrapped up last month. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia as the madam of a brothel.

Alia also has RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. The film also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Ajay Devgn. Alia plays a character named Sita in the movie.

Earlier this month, Alia also began work on her first production, Darlings. Co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, the film is the story of a mother and her daughter. "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care," she said on the first day of shoot.

Alia will also play the lead in Karan Johar's upcoming movie, Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. It stars her with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Alia Bhatt / Hollywood agency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru