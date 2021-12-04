Ali Fazal too shoot in Saudi Arabia for Hollywood venture ‘Kandahar’

They will start shooting the project in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region soon

Ali Fazal. Photo: Collected
Ali Fazal. Photo: Collected

Indian actor Ali Fazal is all set to take his next flight to Hollywood with Kandahar co-starring alongside actor Gerard Butler.

The Indian talent promises lots of action and drama in his next international outing, for which he is preparing for the past one month.

The film is being helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, known for bringing alive varied stories on the big screen through projects such as Angel Has Fallen, Felon, Greenland and upcoming National Champions. They will start shooting the project in Saudi Arabia's AlUla region soon.

"It's quite a pleasant outing after the pandemic for me. I wouldn't complain. Also as actors, we are always looking to better ourselves with every passing prospect. I continue to find new spaces," an excited Fazal tells Hindustan Times from Saudi Arabia as he continues to be in prep mode before the 'lights, camera and action' call.

The screenplay of the project comes from Mitchell LaFortune, who is looking deep into his own experiences as a military intelligence officer in Afghanistan at the time of the Edward Snowden leaks.

Opening up about the project, the 35-year-old says, "It has been a lot of prep work for me for the last one month and studying all the material Ric and Mitch have given me to work with. Ric is a visionary in all senses".

The film captures the story of an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan, and his journey of escaping it. Fazal, who has made a name for himself in the international market with projects such as "Victoria & Abdul and Death On The Nile," says the script is just spectacular.                                                           

"I am very humbled to be sharing my notes with the very best in the field out there yet again. It's a whole lot of action and drama. And the script is spectacular to say the least," adds the actor, who can't reveal much about the project at the moment, but promises it to come packed with lots of thrills.

