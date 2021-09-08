Akshay Kumar’s mother dies after illness: ‘I feel an unbearable pain’

Glitz

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 10:59 am

Related News

Akshay Kumar’s mother dies after illness: ‘I feel an unbearable pain’

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia is no more. He mourned her death and wrote on Twitter that he feels ‘unbearable pain’

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 10:59 am
Akshay Kumar&#039;s mother Aruna Bhatia died on Wednesday. Photo: Collected
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia died on Wednesday. Photo: Collected

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Akshay had said that it was a 'tough hour' for his family and asked fans to pray for his mother. "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote on Twitter.

Akshay, who was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella in the UK, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning to be with his ailing mother. She was said to be unwell for a few days and was admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital.

In 2015, Akshay talked to Hindustan Times about his relationship with his mother. "The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her."

Akshay was recently seen in the spy-thriller, BellBottom, which was the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Akshay's other upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay Kumar / Mother / Mother death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

16h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

16h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

16h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places