Akshay, Katrina recreate 90’s hit 'Tip tip Barsa Pani'

Akshay Kumar has recreated the chart-busting song of the 90s, "Tip Tip Barsa Pani," with Katrina Kaif for Rohit Shetty directorial "Sooryavanshi"

Akshay-Raveena chemistry and Raveena Tandon's sensuous dance steps in a yellow saree in the original song from their 1994 film, "Mohra" is still intact in the audience's mind.

Now, Katrina Kaif has stepped into the shoes of Raveena for the recreation of hit song, in a silver saree, dancing in rain and is joined by co-star Akshay Kumar.

Katrina also revisits some signature dance steps of Raveena from the original track.

She dances in rain in an empty amusement park as Akshay watches her from a distance.

The music video has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The latter has also modified some lyrics, originally written by Anand Bakshi. The original music by Viju Shah was a hit among the audiences, reports Hindustan Times

Within a few hours of release, the new "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" has taken the netizens by storm.

Video of Tip Tip Song: Sooryavanshi | Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif | Udit N, Alka Y, Tanishk | Rohit Shetty

Music lovers seem to have a mixed response to the new song. A fan wrote, "Its true that no one can match to Raveena's level because she is a legend. But Katrina gave her best and she slayed the dance and expressions have to say....loved the chemistry of Akshay and Katrina."

Another said, "This song never gets old... Katrina is a good choice for this track." One more said, "Seriously?? Age is just reversing for both of them!!!. That energy though."

"Akshay was luckiest , After 27 years ago he was again hero of his own song, Nailed it." reads another comment

Fans expressed satisfactory views for not altering the essence of iconic song with outrageous changes.

The Rohit Shetty film also includes a recreated version of Pav Dharia's Na Ja; which is also recreated by none other than Tanishk Bagchi.