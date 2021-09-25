After success in drama, Fakhrul plans to try hand in silver screens

Three years ago, Fakhrul Reya launched a production house titled 'Dhupachaya Entertainment'.

Since then he has produced 15 solo dramas, four web series and numerous short films.

Fakhrul Reya, head of the company, focuses on the quality of the content rather than the quantity.

"Although 'Dhupachaya Entertainment' is three years old, I did not want to increase the number of contents by compromising the quality" said Fakhrul.

Despite a limited number of contents Fakhrul is showered with positive feedbacks.

After mastering the art of making drama, Fakhrul is now planning to make movies, confirms Fakhrul to the media.

However, before venturing on movies, he is planning to create fresh contents for an OTT platform.

"We are planning to launch a new OTT platform which will be loaded with varied contents" said Fakhrul.

The drama and series produced by 'Dhupachaya Entertainment' include 'Dekha Hobe Ki' (Apurba-Tanjin Tisha), 'Maa ke Dewa Kothata' (Afran Nisho), 'Bhalo Family'r Cheleta' (Afran Nisho-Sabnam Faria), 'Break Up' (Afran Nisho-Tanjin Tisha), 'Sesh Ki Hoyechilo Sotti' (Afran Nisho-Tanjin Tisha), 'Friends vs. Cheater'(Afran Nisho-Tanjin Tisha),'Purusher Kanna'(Afran Nisho-Tisha),' The Teacher '(Shajal), 'Bodmaish Polapan' series etc.