After success in drama, Fakhrul plans to try hand in silver screens

Glitz

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:40 pm

Related News

After success in drama, Fakhrul plans to try hand in silver screens

After mastering the art of making drama, Fakhrul is now planning to make movies

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Fakhrul Reya. Photo: Courtesy
Fakhrul Reya. Photo: Courtesy

Three years ago, Fakhrul Reya launched a production house titled 'Dhupachaya Entertainment'. 

Since then he has produced 15 solo dramas, four web series and numerous short films.

Fakhrul Reya, head of the company, focuses on the quality of the content rather than the quantity.

"Although 'Dhupachaya Entertainment' is three years old, I did not want to increase the number of contents by compromising the quality" said Fakhrul.  

Despite a limited number of contents Fakhrul is showered with positive feedbacks.

After mastering the art of making drama, Fakhrul is now planning to make movies, confirms Fakhrul to the media. 

However, before venturing on movies, he is planning to create fresh contents for an OTT platform.

"We are planning to launch a new OTT platform which will be loaded with varied contents" said Fakhrul.

The drama and series produced by 'Dhupachaya Entertainment' include 'Dekha Hobe Ki' (Apurba-Tanjin Tisha), 'Maa ke Dewa Kothata' (Afran Nisho), 'Bhalo Family'r Cheleta' (Afran Nisho-Sabnam Faria), 'Break Up' (Afran Nisho-Tanjin Tisha), 'Sesh Ki Hoyechilo Sotti' (Afran Nisho-Tanjin Tisha), 'Friends vs. Cheater'(Afran Nisho-Tanjin Tisha),'Purusher Kanna'(Afran Nisho-Tisha),' The Teacher '(Shajal), 'Bodmaish Polapan' series etc.

Movie / Dhupchaya Entertainment / Series / Bangla natok

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

2d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives