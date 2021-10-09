Adele’s new album about her divorce; an explanation to her young son

Adele in recent Vogue cover. Photo: Instagram
Oscar-winning singer Adele told Vogue – an US-based monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine – that her new song will help her nine-year-old son understand why his parents got divorced.

"I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," Adele said.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal," the famous singer added.

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki share the joint custody of their son Angelo.

The 33-year-old superstar is set to release her first album in five years. The album titled "30" is named after the age she got married to Simon Konecki.

The first song of the album "Easy On Me" explains why she had stepped out of the marriage.

"It's not like anyone's having a go at me, but it's like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well," said Adele.

The recent Vogue covers featuring the pop star have sparked the netizens.

Adele's slender figure in the recent photos became the talk of the town.

During different interviews, Adele also shared how her body has been objectified throughout her career.

The singer was flooded with negative criticism for weight gain. 

"The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very...disappointed with that.

"That hurt my feelings," said Adele.

On Tuesday, she dropped a short snippet of her upcoming single, titled "Easy On Me," which is due to release in full on Friday, 15 October.

 

 

