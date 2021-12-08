Actor Sporshia launches e-fashion house ‘Touch by Sporshia’

Glitz

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 06:36 pm

Related News

Actor Sporshia launches e-fashion house ‘Touch by Sporshia’

"I wanted to explore more options," said Sporshia adding that she does not want to limit herself only to acting and filmmaking

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 06:36 pm
Orchita Sporshia will be seen in a never before avatar for her latest thriller genre short film “A Perfect Murder.” Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Orchita Sporshia will be seen in a never before avatar for her latest thriller genre short film “A Perfect Murder.” Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Popular actor Orchita Sporshia has launched her very own e-fashion house named "Touch by Sporshia."

An event was held in this regard on Wednesday, which also marked the actor's birthday.

"I wanted to explore more options," said Sporshia adding that she does not want to limit herself only to acting and filmmaking.

The birthday girl sported a baby pink tissue saree with a white blouse and paired it with a matching fur shawl and pearl earrings. 

"I am not a business person, but I have always had a fascination for sarees. So, the main product of 'Touch by Sporshia' is saree," said Sporshia.

Sporshia's fashion house will promote locally made products and has collaborated with "Alokito Shishu" and 10% of each sale will be donated to the platform dedicated to educating the underprivileged children.

"All the sarees available on my website are made in Bangladesh. I have plans to launch more local products," added Sporshia.

"Shopping malls in our country are mostly filled with imported products. Quite seldom do they sell something that is locally produced.

Currently, the website features a decent number of winter collections, including hoodies and jackets.

The actor also owns a production company titled "Kochchop Films."

Actor Sporshia / Touch by Sporshia / Orchita Sporshia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

7h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

27m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

3h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study