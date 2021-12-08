Actor Sporshia launches e-fashion house ‘Touch by Sporshia’

Orchita Sporshia will be seen in a never before avatar for her latest thriller genre short film “A Perfect Murder.” Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Popular actor Orchita Sporshia has launched her very own e-fashion house named "Touch by Sporshia."

An event was held in this regard on Wednesday, which also marked the actor's birthday.

"I wanted to explore more options," said Sporshia adding that she does not want to limit herself only to acting and filmmaking.

The birthday girl sported a baby pink tissue saree with a white blouse and paired it with a matching fur shawl and pearl earrings.

"I am not a business person, but I have always had a fascination for sarees. So, the main product of 'Touch by Sporshia' is saree," said Sporshia.

Sporshia's fashion house will promote locally made products and has collaborated with "Alokito Shishu" and 10% of each sale will be donated to the platform dedicated to educating the underprivileged children.

"All the sarees available on my website are made in Bangladesh. I have plans to launch more local products," added Sporshia.

"Shopping malls in our country are mostly filled with imported products. Quite seldom do they sell something that is locally produced.

Currently, the website features a decent number of winter collections, including hoodies and jackets.

The actor also owns a production company titled "Kochchop Films."