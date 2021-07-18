Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

A defamation case of Tk50 crore has been filed against actor Mosharraf Karim, Boishakhi TV and three others for allegedly portraying lawyers in a distorted way in a drama.

Md Rafiqul Islam Hosaini, a lawyer of Cumilla district Bar Association, filed the case today with Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Cumilla.

The other accused are: actors Md Jamil Hossain, Farique Ahmed, and director Adibashi Mizan.

According to the case statement, the accused misrepresented and defamed lawyers in the Boishakhi TV drama titled "High Pressure 2".

Plaintiff Rafiqul alleged that there are some very objectionable dialogues in the drama.