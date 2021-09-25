Abrar Athar demonstrates what a larger than life artist Arnob is

Arnob is walking towards the ocean while talking about his debut album 'Chaina Bhabish'.

He recalled, "I composed the songs while in Shantiniketan back when there was no technology within reach. whatever technology that did exist - entailed saving up, booking studios, making a trip to Dhaka, and only then getting to record."

This is a scene from the musical biopic 'Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan', based on the life of celebrated musician Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

The colour palette of this scene will transport viewers into the unknown world of Arnob instantly. In the next scene, he is seen performing the song, 'Chaina Bhabish' with his bandmates from 'Arnob and Friends'.

Directed by Abrar Athar, Arnob fans will discover a completely new side of Arnob, who is as genuine and authentic as his music, after watching the film.

At some point in the film Abrar used a short animation to depict a nightmare of Arnob's, showing how versatile Abrar is as a director.

The film features newly recorded versions of 12 of Arnob's most popular tracks, which were performed in a bright and cheerful setup.

In between the scenes of the songs being performed, Arnob's performances from his previous shows of the same songs were added, for which the narration and monologues were designed by Arnob himself.

Each song becomes more relatable when Arnob talks about the many different phases of his life. Yet again, we realise the lyrical depth of Arnob's songs and how meaningful they are.

Footage of students protesting at Kolkata's Jadavpur University were added right before Arnob began to perform 'Hok Kolorob' - a song that had become a tagline of that student-led movement. Who could have thought that two words from one of Arnob's songs would be screamed by hundreds of youths at a student protest!

'Amay Dhore Rekho' is played right after he talks about his broken family, which only proves that his songs are inspired from each crisis the artist has faced in his life.

Throughout the film Arnob talks about his emotions, feelings, different phases of life and, most importantly, how important his fans are to him.

When Arnob shared stories from his childhood and talked about his parents' separation, this beloved artist is replaced with a damaged child who suffered from loneliness and existential crisis throughout his life. Later, however, he learned to express himself through art and music.

What comes as a treat to Arnob fans are sneak-peaks of his childhood photos and a short interview of sorts of his parents, taking them a step closer to him.

This biopic left no stone unturned. Arnob even talked about his struggle with substance abuse and past relationships boldly.

Cinematography by Abdul Mamun CBM amplified the film's beauty. His close-up shots and different camera angles were able to capture the unrest but brilliant mind of Arnob, which later were complemented further by the edit - setting the mood for such a film perfectly with a muted and soothing colour scheme.

Abrar's musical biopic is a tribute to a true and gifted musical prodigy of our time.

'Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan' is undoubtedly a must watch for every Arnob fan. Remarkably, this film is the first of its kind in Bangladesh - setting a reminder that more such biopics should be made to preserve the lives of gifted artists for future generations.

Head over to Chorki to stream the film now.