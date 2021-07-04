Aamir Khan-Kiran hold hands, address fans in video after divorce announcement

04 July, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 04:33 pm

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who announced their divorce on Saturday, came together for a video message to their fans. He said that they will continue to be family for each other.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with their son. Photo: Collected
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with their son. Photo: Collected

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao came together for a video message for their fans, after announcing the news of their divorce on Saturday. The former couple held hands and assured everyone that they are still a part of the same family.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sat next to each other, as he addressed their fans. "Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)," he said.

"Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don't think otherwise)," he added.

Aamir said that he and Kiran consider their non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation, to be their baby. "Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azad ki tarah hai, jo humara bachcha hai, Azad, waise hi Paani Foundation. Toh humlog humesha family hi rahenge. Humare liye aap log dua kariye, prarthna kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yehi kehna tha hum logon ko (Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say)," he said.

Through a joint statement issued on Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15-year marriage and their decision to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," they said.

