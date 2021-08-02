Lutfor Hasan’s latest song ‘Ey To Akash’ features Mekhla Dasgupta

'Ghuri Tumi Kar Akashe Oro' singer Lutfor Hasan and Indian singer Mekhla Dasgupta have paired up for a romantic duet titled 'Ey To Akash.'

Penned by Ghalib and Delton, the music for the song has been composed by Shuvo and Ghalib himself, read a press release.

Made under the banner Studio lazy Tree, the song features an enigmatic musical arrangement by renowned Sarod player Pratik Srivastava from Kolkata.

The music video for the song has already been made. Both Mekhla's part and Lutfor's portion in the music video were edited by Sopnoshiri.

Lutfor said, "I was fascinated when I first heard Mekhla's song. Her song inspired me to write a poem."

"Together with the words of Ghalib and my inspiration from the poem we decided to create this wonderful song," the singer added.

Lutfor Hasan's Youtube channel will officially launch on 5 August with the streaming of his song 'Ey To Akash.'