6 new series and films to check out this week on Netflix

Since the Pandemic, users of Netflix have surged, and it has become our go-to companion. On Monday, Money heist season 5, volume one trailing was released and thrilled our heart, but the release date of volume 1 is set on 3rd September.

While we all are eagerly waiting for Money heist 5, Let's check out the six new releases that we can enjoy this week.

Control Z

Streaming from 4th August 2021

Video of Control Z Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Spanish Series Control Z first streamed on Netflix in 2020. For those of you who have already enjoyed the first season, there is good news for you as the second season is out this week. The plot of season one revolves around a hacker who violates privacy and releases stundents' secrets to the entire high school. Introvert but observant student Sofia (Ana Valeria Becerri) takes the responsibility to unmask the hacker's identity.

The synopsis of season 2 says, "An unknown person takes over Luis's social media and starts threatening revenge on those who made his life a living hell. Once again, it's up to Sofia to figure out who the culprit is, as each act of revenge escalates and changes our characters' lives forever."

Cooking with Paris:

Streaming from 4th August

Video of Cooking With Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix

If you love being fancy and cooking simultaneously, you may enjoy this cooking show. In a fully dolled up look, Glamourous Paris Hilton will host the show and cook for you; sounds fancy, right? The show will feature celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian West in the Kitchen of Paris Hilton.

Hit & Run

Streaming from 6th August

Video of Hit &amp; Run | Official Trailer | Netflix

The brand new series is thrilling and full of secrets. The synopsis of the series says, "A happily married man's (Lior Raz) life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Greif-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife's killers, who have fled to the US. With the help of an ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

We are anticipating if the series will show reunion of ex-lovers?

Vivo

Streaming on 6th August

Video of Vivo | Official Trailer | Netflix

No, we are not talking about smartphones. This animated film is especially suggested for Children. If you are a fan of Moana, then you are sure to love Vivo on Netflix. The synopsis reads," A music-loving kinkajou embarks on the journey of a lifetime to fulfil his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend."

The Swarm

Streaming on 6th August

Video of The Swarm | Official Trailer | Netflix

The French Horror "The Swarm" was supposed to hit the big screen in 2020, but it was halted due to the Pandemic. You can now enjoy the film on a dark, scary night as it will be available from 6th August on Netflix.

Kissing Booth 3

Streaming on 11th August

Video of The Kissing Booth 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The third edition of the teenage romantic film kissing booth will be available on Netflix from 11th August. The second season of Kissing booth ends with Elle's (played by Joey King) dilemma to join Harvard University or Berkley. Joining prestigious Harvard means she would stay close to her boyfriend Noah ( played by Jacob Elordi), who studies there. Whereas admitting to Berkley means she will stay close to her best friend Lee (Played by Joel Courtney), who studies in Berkley. The tension remains whether Elle will choose her boyfriend or her best friend.