The 20th Dhaka International Film Festival starts on Saturday

The 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is all set to be inaugurated on Saturday, 15 January at the Bangladesh National Museum Main Auditorium at 4pm.

The festival has been continuously organised by Rainbow Film Society- a society dedicated to promoting a healthy cine-culture in Bangladesh since 1977.

During the 20th DIFF, organizers expect to screen about 225 films from 70 different countries. The screenings will take place at the Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, STAR Cineplex, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Jatio Chitrashala Auditorium, Jatiya Sangeet and Nrityakala Auditorium, and Nandan Theatre- Open Air Screening), Central Public Library (Shawkat Osman Auditorium), and Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium (The Main Auditorium and Sufia Kamal Auditorium).

Dhaka International Film Festival will also be using the virtual platform for online screening, for the second time, besides the cinema halls.

The festival has ten sections- Asian Competition Section, Retrospective Section (dedicated to a Japanese Filmmaker, late Yasujiro Ozu), Tribute Section (dedicated to the late French actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo), Wide Angle, Bangladesh Panorama, Cinema of the World, Women Filmmaker Section, Spiritual Section, Children's Section, and Short and Independent Section.

'Wide Angle' is a new addition that is dedicated to the underrated filmmakers of Bangladesh and this year it will screen an independent filmmaker- Shaheen Dil-Riaz's films.

Besides that, exclusive segments- '8th Dhaka International Women Filmmakers Conference' will be held from 16th-17th January at Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club, and 'West Meets East' from 16th- 19th January at Alliance Francaise De Dhaka.

The organisers are arranging a Press Conference on 13 January, 2022 at the Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club at 12pm.