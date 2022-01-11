The 20th Dhaka International Film Festival starts on Saturday

Glitz

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 11:08 am

The 20th Dhaka International Film Festival starts on Saturday

DIFF will also be using the virtual platform for online screening, for the second time, besides cinema halls

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 11:08 am
The 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is all set to be inaugurated on 15 January at the Bangladesh National Museum Main Auditorium. Photo: Collected
The 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is all set to be inaugurated on 15 January at the Bangladesh National Museum Main Auditorium. Photo: Collected

The 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is all set to be inaugurated on Saturday, 15 January at the Bangladesh National Museum Main Auditorium at 4pm. 

The festival has been continuously organised by Rainbow Film Society- a society dedicated to promoting a healthy cine-culture in Bangladesh since 1977. 

During the 20th DIFF, organizers expect to screen about 225 films from 70 different countries. The screenings will take place at the Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, STAR Cineplex, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (Jatio Chitrashala Auditorium, Jatiya Sangeet and Nrityakala Auditorium,  and Nandan Theatre- Open Air Screening), Central Public Library (Shawkat Osman Auditorium), and Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium (The Main Auditorium and Sufia Kamal Auditorium). 

Dhaka International Film Festival will also be using the virtual platform for online screening, for the second time, besides the cinema halls.

The festival has ten sections- Asian Competition Section, Retrospective Section (dedicated to a Japanese Filmmaker, late Yasujiro Ozu), Tribute Section (dedicated to the late French actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo), Wide Angle, Bangladesh Panorama, Cinema of the World, Women Filmmaker Section, Spiritual Section, Children's Section, and Short and Independent Section. 

'Wide Angle' is a new addition that is dedicated to the underrated filmmakers of Bangladesh and this year it will screen an independent filmmaker- Shaheen Dil-Riaz's films.

Besides that, exclusive segments- '8th Dhaka International Women Filmmakers Conference' will be held from 16th-17th January at Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club, and 'West Meets East' from 16th- 19th January at Alliance Francaise De Dhaka. 

The organisers are arranging a Press Conference on 13 January, 2022 at the Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club at 12pm. 

Bangladesh / Top News

20th Dhaka International Film Festival / Bangladesh National Museum Main Auditorium / online screening

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

37m | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

17h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

22h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

1h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

14h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

14h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment