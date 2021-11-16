20 years of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone’: Where are they now?

Glitz

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 08:51 pm

20 years of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone': Where are they now?

The Wrap asked Columbus if he would like to release the original cut of “Sorcerer's Stone,” to which he responded, “I would love to”

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 08:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Twenty years ago, on 16 November, Christopher Columbus directorial movie "Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone", a game changing adaptation of JK Rowling's hit franchise, was released in the US.

Though the movie runs for 152 minutes, the original cut was 172 minutes, nearly 3 hours long, reports the Screen Rant.

The first Harry Potter film became a colossal hit and Christopher Columbus returned to the director's chair for the sequel, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets".

The child actors, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) rose to the peak of popularity with the success of the Harry Potter franchise.

Let's take a look at the current life of the cast starring in the franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Daniel Radcliff played the titular role as the wizard with iconic round glasses and lightning bolt shaped forehead scar.

He bagged his name in the list of the highest paid actors in the movie franchise, reports The Guardian.

Daniel appeared in a good number movies including "The Women in Black", "Kill Your Darling" and "Escape from Pretoria", but none was as successful as the Harry Potter movies. 

He ventured into stage acting back in 2007. He has appeared in theatre productions, including "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying" on Broadway.

He is now filming "Lost City of D" with a star-studded cast including Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.

The Harry Potter star has made contributions and showed support for the LGBTQ charity 'The Trevor Project'.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Emma Watson delivered blockbusters in her post-Potter career and secured a spot in Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in 2015.

The 31 year old actor's roles in "Beauty and the Beast", "Little Women", and "Perks of being a Wallflower" were highly appreciated as these were added to the list of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Emma is known for working for the cause of gender equality, fair trade, organic fashion and women's rights. She is also the ambassador and advocate of 'One Young World', a non-profit organisation.

She was appointed UN women's goodwill ambassador and helped launch "HeForShe" with "Time's Up UK" in response to the #MeToo movement, reports the Guardian.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rupert Grint who starred as Ron Weasley in the Potter films at the age of 11 could not make a remarkable presence in films.

He did cameos in the comic drama "Driving Lessons".

He has appeared in a couple of TV shows including "The ABC Murders" in 2018 and "Sick Note."

Rupert owned a hotel in Herford which was shut down within 4 years of inauguration.

His acting career revived after his role in the psychological thriller, "Servant", released on Apple TV.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tom Felton earned stardom through the role of Draco Malfoy, self-imposed rival of Harry Potter. The actor turned musician has released several EPs.

Apart from his role in Harry Potter, Tom Felton is best known for his part in the 2011 sci-fi film "Rise of the Planet of the Apes".

As "Harry Potter" has crossed 20 years, there is a speculation that fans would love to see the 3-hour long original version of the film.

The Wrap asked Columbus if he would like to release the original cut of "Sorcerer's Stone," to which he responded, "I would love to."

"We have to put Peeves back in the movie, who was cut from the released version!" said the director.

Peeves is a mischievous character from the book who stirs up trouble but always provides comic relief; played by actor Rik Mayall in the film.

Though there isn't any announcement of the release of the original version, the director's comment is likely to ignite the decision of releasing it.

