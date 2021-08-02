‘Jungle Cruise’ scores $34 million in domestic debut, adds $30 million from Disney+

Disney's latest movie "Jungle Cruise" has opened with $34 million in its debut weekend.

The movie also scored an additional $27.6 million in ticket sales internationally which led to its worldwide box office debut to a whopping $61.8 million within three days in theaters, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The movie's total global start is an ok $91.8 million when including $30 million in revenue from Disney+ Premier Access. Overseas — where a number of countries are also seeing a surge in coronavirus cases — it earned a tepid $27.6 million from 47 markets.

Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, had been tracking to open in the $25 million to $30 million range domestically. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the $200 million tentpole that's based on the iconic Disneyland ride and which hopes to launch a new franchise, much as the first Pirates of the Caribbean did.

A24's new Arthurian fantasy The Green Knight also came in ahead of expectations with $6.78 million from 2,790 theaters, good enough to tie with M Night Shymalan's Old for second place (the order will be determined Monday). Directed by David Lowery, the critically acclaimed film stars Dev Patel.

Matt Damon starrer Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy, debuted in fifth place with $5.1 million from 2,531 locations. The movie, about an oil rigger from Oklahoma who travels to Europe to help his daughter (Abigail Breslin) after she is charged with murder, did huge business in America's heartland, including Oklahoma. Focus Features and Participant recently debuted the movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

Universal and M. Night Shymalan's Old fell 60 percent in its second weekend to finish Sunday with a domestic total of $30.6 million and $48.6 million globally.

Black Widow neared $350 million at the global box office, including $167.1 million domestically and $176.5 million overseas. It placed fourth in North American with $6.4 million.

Stillwater rounded out the top five, followed by Warners' Space Jam 2 ($4.3 million). The sequel finished Sunday with a global tally of $118.6 million. All 2021 releases from Warner Bros. are opening day and date on HBO Max and in cinemas.