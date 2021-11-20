Free Radiohead game lets Fortnite players unlock Radiohead music in-game

20 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition was released for free on Thursday on the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store, and it appears to be made up of reassembled art and creatures, text and audio from Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac

Fortnite Radiohead. Photo: Collected
Fortnite Radiohead. Photo: Collected

Since its introduction in 2017, Epic Games has added plenty of partnerships to Fortnite, the most recent of which involves the rock band Radiohead.

Radiohead products will be unlocked in Fortnite for players that attend the digital art installation 'Kid A Mnesia' Exhibition by Radiohead.

Epic Games and Arbitrarily Good Productions have collaborated to produce the Kid A Mnesia Exhibition for PC and PS5 as part of Radiohead's special release of Kid A and Amnesia. 

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition was released for free on Thursday on the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store, and it appears to be made up of reassembled art and creatures, text and audio from Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac.

