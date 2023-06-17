Activision Blizzard's Diablo IV saw 350 million gameplay hours in two weeks
Activision Blizzard Inc.'s Diablo IV has recorded 350 million hours of gameplay since launching last week, according to Rod Fergusson, general manager of the video-game franchise.
- PC is the predominant platform gamers have used, but the company saw growth in console. Diablo sold well on Microsoft's Xbox, Ferugsson said
- Executive declined to comment on status of Microsoft Corp's Activision deal beyond saying it would boost market competition
- No immediate plans for a fifth Diablo title: Fergusson
- Earlier: Blizzard says Diablo IV records $666 million in sales in first five days