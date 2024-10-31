Travel to Thailand set to get easier for Bangladeshis with E-visa coming on 1 Jan

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 06:39 pm

Related News

Travel to Thailand set to get easier for Bangladeshis with E-visa coming on 1 Jan

Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh disclosed the information in a meeting with the board of directors of Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI) today (31 October)

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 06:39 pm
Thai Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor and BTCCI officials pictured after a programme in BTCCI office on 31 October. Photo: Courtesy
Thai Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor and BTCCI officials pictured after a programme in BTCCI office on 31 October. Photo: Courtesy

Thailand is set to launch E-visa for Bangladeshi citizens from the start of next year, which whill eliminate the requirement for applicants to submit their passport and original supporting documents in person at the Royal Thai Embassy or consulate.

Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh disclosed the information in a meeting with the board of directors of Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI) today (31 October).

The move is expected to make Thai visa processing for Bangladeshis, especially for businesspersons, easier and quicker, the chamder said in a press statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the meeting, BTCCI placed some important proposals to the Thai envoy, which are likely to make Thai visa processing easier for Bangladeshis,

The chamber also said it wants to work towards more joint venture in Bangladesh and is working on the signing of a Free Trade Agreements between two countries.

In response, Ambassador Makawadee Sumitmor assured the business leaders about working on their proposals.

She also stressed developing the business sectors focusing on human security, sustainable development, transferring technology to Bangladesh in eco-tourism sector, medical tourism etc.

On the occasion, BTCCI President Shams Mahmud, "Bangladesh is indeed grateful to Thai envoy for her sincere appreciation and understanding of the two countries business potential and the active role played by BTCCI to enhance bilateral relation and Bangladeshi business community are keenness to do business with Thailand."

He said the chamber is hopeful that with the embassy's support, BTCCI would be able to send a trade delegation to Thailand in the beginning of next year, as it has done the previous year.

Shams also emphasised on the increasing export from Bangladesh to Thailand and expected that the Bangladesh economy would rebound shortly which would help the bilateral trade and investment in a satisfactory level.  

BTCCI Senior Vice President Md Munir Hossain stated that Thailand should take business opportunities from the new government of Bangladesh which is focusing on getting more FDI in different sectors of the country. 

Bangladesh / Top News

thailand / E-Visa / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

21h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did the stock market decline after a rise in August's second week?

Why did the stock market decline after a rise in August's second week?

32m | Videos
Awami League has imposed one-party rule: Mirza Fakhrul

Awami League has imposed one-party rule: Mirza Fakhrul

52m | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: who is ahead in which state?

Presidential election in the United States: who is ahead in which state?

1h | Videos
Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

2h | Videos