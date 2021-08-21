South Sudan names road after Bangladesh

The South Sudan government has named a road in its capital Juba as "Bangladesh Road".

It was constructed with the help of the Bangladesh UN Peacekeeping Engineering contingent.

The Bangladesh UN Peacekeeping Engineering contingent received lots of applause from the people and the government of South Sudan for their pro-people construction works, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met with the South Sudanese acting Defence Minister Gen. Chol Thon Balok at his office in Juba on Friday.

The acting Defence Minister praised the role of Bangladesh Peacekeepers deployed in UNMISS.

He referred to the contribution of Bangladesh peacekeepers in infrastructure development of South Sudan as well as that in health services and commended Bangladesh Peacekeepers for being trained, disciplined and efficient.

Dr Momen has offered to build development partnership with South Sudan saying Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with South Sudan.

The Foreign Minister suggested that cooperation between the two countries may be built in areas like pharmaceuticals, RMG, agriculture and ICT sectors.

The philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which stipulates peace as a prerequisite of development, said Dr Momen said.

Dr Momen underlined the importance of collaboration and partnership to achieve the common aspirations of the peoples of the two countries for social and economic development.

He referred to the support of Bangladesh for the membership of South Sudan in the United Nations.

Later, the Foreign Minister attended a programme arranged by the local Bangladeshi community in Juba in a hotel.

A diner was hosted by the Bangladesh expatriates community in honour of the Foreign Minister.

The Bangladesh community mainly comprised businessmen, entrepreneurs and service holders.

The Foreign Minister hoped that the Bangladesh community in South Sudan would play a significant role in developing the bilateral relations between two countries.