South Korea comments on the formation of interim government in Bangladesh
“We look forward to work with the interim government to move Korea-Bangladesh relations forward,” the release added.
The government of South Korea has commented on the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh.
In a press release published on Friday (16 August), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Republic of Korea said, "The Korean government hopes that the inauguration of Bangladesh's interim government will lead to the swift restoration of peace and order in Bangladesh."
