'Situation extremely volatile': US embassy to remain closed Thursday amid quota protest

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:05 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:05 am

Related News

'Situation extremely volatile': US embassy to remain closed Thursday amid quota protest

“Mission personnel have been advised to limit their movements to the diplomatic enclave,” the embassy said in a ‘demonstration alert’ for US citizens in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:05 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:05 am
&#039;Situation extremely volatile&#039;: US embassy to remain closed Thursday amid quota protest

The US Embassy in Dhaka will be closed to the general public on Thursday (18 Jul) amid the ongoing  ongoing student demonstrations against quotas in government jobs.

"Mission personnel have been advised to limit their movements to the diplomatic enclave," the embassy said in a 'demonstration alert' for US citizens in Bangladesh published on its website Wednesday.

The alert comes as protesters have announced a 'countrywide shutdown' on Thursday following days of violent clashes with law enforcers and political wings of the ruling party.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

" Ongoing student demonstrations against quotas in government jobs have expanded the last few days and violent clashes have been reported throughout the city of Dhaka, its neighboring areas, and other cities," it said.

" Reports indicate several deaths and hundreds injured across Bangladesh. The situation is extremely volatile. Protests are likely to affect local transportation services and make getting in and out of Dhaka difficult," the embassy added.

The US mission in Bangladesh also called on US citizens to practice vigilance and reconsider their travel plans, especially to areas around public universities.

" You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," said the embassy.

The embassy also called on US citizens to avoid large crowds and protests, stay aware of surroundings at all times, monitor local news, remain vigilant and always carry charged mobile phone for emergency communications.

Bangladesh / Top News

Quota reform / Bangladesh / US embassy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

15h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

4h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

3h | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

7h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

8h | Videos