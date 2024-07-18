'Situation extremely volatile': US embassy to remain closed Thursday amid quota protest

The US Embassy in Dhaka will be closed to the general public on Thursday (18 Jul) amid the ongoing ongoing student demonstrations against quotas in government jobs.

"Mission personnel have been advised to limit their movements to the diplomatic enclave," the embassy said in a 'demonstration alert' for US citizens in Bangladesh published on its website Wednesday.

The alert comes as protesters have announced a 'countrywide shutdown' on Thursday following days of violent clashes with law enforcers and political wings of the ruling party.

" Ongoing student demonstrations against quotas in government jobs have expanded the last few days and violent clashes have been reported throughout the city of Dhaka, its neighboring areas, and other cities," it said.

" Reports indicate several deaths and hundreds injured across Bangladesh. The situation is extremely volatile. Protests are likely to affect local transportation services and make getting in and out of Dhaka difficult," the embassy added.

The US mission in Bangladesh also called on US citizens to practice vigilance and reconsider their travel plans, especially to areas around public universities.

" You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," said the embassy.

The embassy also called on US citizens to avoid large crowds and protests, stay aware of surroundings at all times, monitor local news, remain vigilant and always carry charged mobile phone for emergency communications.