India reiterates ongoing situation an 'internal matter' of Bangladesh

Foreign Policy

UNB
25 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 07:57 pm

Related News

India reiterates ongoing situation an 'internal matter' of Bangladesh

"We are hopeful that the situation will return to normal soon," Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Thursday

UNB
25 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 07:57 pm
Flags of Bangladesh and India. Illustration:UNB
Flags of Bangladesh and India. Illustration:UNB

India has reiterated that the ongoing situation in Bangladesh is its "internal matter" and hoped that the situation would return to normalcy soon.

"India considers the ongoing situation in the country to be an internal matter of Bangladesh. We are hopeful that the situation will return to normal soon," Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Thursday.

He said that as a close neighbour, India shares very warm and friendly ties with Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The MEA Spokesperson also said they deeply appreciate Bangladesh's efforts to help Indian students and its nationals.

Responding to a question, he confirmed that they received diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh side protesting the remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud confirmed that the issue was communicated with the Indian government.

"With due respect to (West Bengal) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say we have excellent relations with her. We have deep relations. But her remarks created confusion to some extent, and there is scope to be misled," Hasan said.

On Friday too, the Ministry of External Affairs, India described the situation as an "internal affair of Bangladesh."

The high commission of India in Dhaka is in touch with local authorities for the safety of their nationals in Bangladesh, said the MEA spokesperson last Friday in New Delhi.

He said they remain committed to providing all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

There are around 8,500 students and 15,000 Indian nationals living in Bangladesh.

The MEA spokesperson also said they are aware of the measures taken by local authorities.

The government of India issued an advisory for Indian nationals including their students who are living in Bangladesh.

Helpline numbers remain operative 24 hours for safety and assistance if required.

The Indian high commission in Dhaka will provide updates regularly.

Bangladesh

India / Bangladesh / internal matter / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos