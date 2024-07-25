India reiterates ongoing situation an 'internal matter' of Bangladesh

India has reiterated that the ongoing situation in Bangladesh is its "internal matter" and hoped that the situation would return to normalcy soon.

"India considers the ongoing situation in the country to be an internal matter of Bangladesh. We are hopeful that the situation will return to normal soon," Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Thursday.

He said that as a close neighbour, India shares very warm and friendly ties with Bangladesh.

The MEA Spokesperson also said they deeply appreciate Bangladesh's efforts to help Indian students and its nationals.

Responding to a question, he confirmed that they received diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh side protesting the remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud confirmed that the issue was communicated with the Indian government.

"With due respect to (West Bengal) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say we have excellent relations with her. We have deep relations. But her remarks created confusion to some extent, and there is scope to be misled," Hasan said.

On Friday too, the Ministry of External Affairs, India described the situation as an "internal affair of Bangladesh."

The high commission of India in Dhaka is in touch with local authorities for the safety of their nationals in Bangladesh, said the MEA spokesperson last Friday in New Delhi.

He said they remain committed to providing all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

There are around 8,500 students and 15,000 Indian nationals living in Bangladesh.

The MEA spokesperson also said they are aware of the measures taken by local authorities.

The government of India issued an advisory for Indian nationals including their students who are living in Bangladesh.

Helpline numbers remain operative 24 hours for safety and assistance if required.

The Indian high commission in Dhaka will provide updates regularly.