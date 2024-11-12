EPA, FTA with Japan to open new avenues for Bangladesh: Commerce adviser

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori meets Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin at his office on 12 November 2024. Photo: PID

An Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Japan will significantly boost trade potential between the two countries, opening new opportunities for Bangladesh, Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin said today (12 November).

He made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at his office.

During the meeting, they discussed the FTA, EPA, and the current trade landscape between Bangladesh and Japan.

The adviser highlighted that Bangladesh, as an emerging economy, will strengthen its global market position through a free trade deal with Japan. He emphasised the transparency and trust that characterise the Bangladesh-Japan relationship, expressing optimism that future trade expansion will further solidify these ties.

He also noted that the interim government took office following a mass student uprising and that Bangladesh holds immense potential. "The government aims to harness this potential by ensuring good governance," he added.

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori expressed that Japan's longstanding friendship with Bangladesh will deepen through expanded trade, noting that both countries stand to benefit from mutual cooperation.

Commerce Secretary Md Salim Uddin was also present during the meeting.