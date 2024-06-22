Dhaka, Delhi sign 7 new MoUs to further deepen ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attend a delegation-;evel meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday, 22 June. Photo: MEA, India

Dhaka and New Delhi today (22 June) signed 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) including seven new and three renewed in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The MoUs were signed after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi as Sheikh Hasina is now on a two-day state visit to India.

The talks mainly featured connectivity, energy, sharing of water from common rivers, maritime resources, trade, border management, security, and development partnerships.

After the delegation-level meeting, the Bangladesh prime minister along with her Indian counterpart witnessed the exchange of MoUs on the key areas of blue economy and maritime cooperation, railway, capacity building, health, academic cooperation, fisheries and disaster management.

Of the seven new MoUs, a MoU on the Field of Blue Economy and Maritime Cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and India Ocean Region was signed between the government of Bangladesh and the government of India.

Another MoU was signed between Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of India for Joint Research on Oceanography of the Indian Ocean and Capacity Building.

A MoU on Rail Connectivity between India and Bangladesh was also signed as two separate shared visions of India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership and India-Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future were signed between the two sides as well.

Another MoU between Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE) and Department of Space, Government of the Republic of India and Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Government of Bangladesh was signed for Collaboration on a Joint Small Satellite Project.

A MoU between DSSC, Wellington, and DSCSC Mirpur for cooperation concerning military education in the field of strategic and operational studies was also signed.

Three renewed MoUs are- MoU for Fisheries Cooperation; MoU for Disaster Management; and MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine.