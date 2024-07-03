Dhaka-Delhi relations are model for others: PM Hasina

03 July, 2024, 09:25 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at her Sangsad Bhaban Office on 2 July. Photo: PID
Bangladesh-India relationship as "model" and "example" for others as both countries have resolved many problems through dialogue, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday (2 July).

"Bangladesh and India have resolved many problems through dialogue. This relationship could be a model and exemplary for many other neighbouring countries," she said.

The prime minister said this while visiting Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban Office.

Prime Minister Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the call on.

Hasina referred to the solution of land boundaries and maritime boundaries between Bangladesh and India as the example.

"This example has been created in combination with this (solution)", she said.

The PM recalled the Indian contribution during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh.

"We always remember the assistances and contribution of Indian people during our war of liberation", she said.

Chief of the Naval Staff of India Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that he feels like at home here in Bangladesh as there is little difference between Bangladesh and India in terms of nature.

About cooperation between Navy of both counties, Admiral Tripathi said: "if Bangladesh Navy seeks any cooperation from Indian Navy, then they have no option to say no to Bangladesh Navy,"

The Indian Chief of the Naval Staff also visited the Bangladesh Military Museum (BMM) and called it as world class expressing that he is highly impressed visiting the BMM.

"It is educative, effective. . . and he is carying back some ideas which he would provide to their organisation so that they can replicate those."

Mentioning that many naval officers of Bangladesh are receiving training in India, Admiral Tripathi said that he told his counterpart that Bangladesh could send more officers if he wants.

The press Secretary said the premier and Indian Naval Chief opined that both Bangladesh and India hold same mentality regarding keeping the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean "peaceful", and both countries would work together as they don't expect any disturbance in this region.

During the meeting, the Indian navy chief also mentioned about his visit to the Bangabandhu Museum in Dhanmodi-32, and became overwhelmed after seeing the sacrifice of the martyrs and contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Chief of the Naval Staff of India also praised the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Hasina.

