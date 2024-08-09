China welcomes Bangladesh's interim govt

National flags of China and Bangladesh. Photo: Official Facebook handle of the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh.

Beijing stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas as well as further advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said today (9 August), welcoming the new interim government.

"China has noted that Bangladesh has formed an interim government and welcomes it," a spokesperson at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The spokesperson said China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.

"We respect Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people," the spokesperson said.

China stands firmly by its policy of good neighborliness and friendship with all people of Bangladesh.

The spokesperson said that the friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep while China values its relations with Bangladesh.