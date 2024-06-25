Bangladesh, US together can promote peace, stability, prosperity: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said as they continue to march forward to realize the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'- a golden Bengal- they anticipate stronger partnership of the US in fulfilling Bangladesh's journey towards a smart developed country by 2041.

"Together, we can continue to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for our peoples, in our respective regions, and beyond," he said.

Hasan said they appreciate the renewed commitment to bolstered Bangladesh-US bilateral relations as expressed by President Joe Biden in his letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her electoral victory this year.

The Foreign Minister was speaking at a reception, marking the 248th Independence Day (04 July 2024) of the United States of America on Tuesday evening in Dhaka.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas also spoke.

Haas said the bilateral relationship with the US over the past five decades is a story of cooperation and mutual respect.

"I must thankfully acknowledge the sustained support and assistance of the United States during both crisis and peacetime," he said.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Hasan said Bangladesh has emerged as a miracle of development.

With the rapid growth of the economy, he said, trade between the two countries flourished.

Trade surpassed 14 billion dollars in 2022, and investment reached the 4 billion dollars mark.

The United States is the largest single export destination for Bangladeshi goods and a significant source of our FDI.

Hasan said the Rohingya crisis continues to loom large on them.

Sheltering 1.3 million Rohingyas for seven years has been heavily draining our resources and creating multi-pronged challenges.

"Thankfully, the United States has been a leading partner in our humanitarian response to this crisis. We seek continued and renewed support of our international friends to bring an end to this protracted crisis," he said.

Despite being one of the least polluters, Hasan said, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. Bangladesh is pledge-bound to pursue a low carbon growth path in spite of its insignificant carbon footprint and huge development need.

"We appreciate existing US support and look forward to a stronger and deeper collaboration in the implementation of our National Action Plan 2023-50 and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan through increased investment in areas like energy efficiency, cleantech/green energy, smart grid, transfer of technology, and climate-smart agriculture," he said.

"As we celebrate American Independence Day, let us also rejoice in the strong people-to-people ties that bind our nations," Hasan said.

The vibrant Bangladeshi-American community has enriched the cultural tapestry of the US and contributed to the economic enhancement of both our countries.

"Let us celebrate the spirit of independence and the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and the United States. Happy Independence Day to the United States of America! Long live Bangladesh-USA friendship," Hasan said.