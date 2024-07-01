Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia explore increased investment in EZs and offshore banking at high-level meeting

UNB
01 July, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 09:56 pm

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud shakes hand with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud after a meeting in Riyadh on 1 July. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia today (1 July) discussed ways for increased Saudi investment in special economic zones and offshore banking systems in Bangladesh.

The issues were discussed at the second Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Political Consultations held in Riyadh. Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud led the Bangladesh delegation.

Minister Hasan discussed with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud wide-ranging issues of regional and global development and of bilateral, economic, manpower and energy partnership.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister for Private Industry and Investment; Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral-East and West) and Inspector General of Missions Md Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Md Javed Patwari, Director General (West Asia) Md Shafiqur Rahman, Director General (Foreign Minister's Office) Md Arif Nazmul Hasan and Saudi officials.

They reviewed the entire spectrum of partnership between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting, they expressed hope that the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council would speed up their activities for the development of commercial relations between the two countries.

They also discussed Bangladesh's special privileges in importing oil from Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Minister thanked Saudi Arabia for providing employment opportunity to 3 million Bangladeshis in the kingdom.

A productive discussion was held on bringing more transparency in the migration of Bangladeshi manpower to Saudi Arabia and forming a joint task force to stop the harassment of workers by groups with vested interest, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Hasan requested to provide special registration opportunities to Bangladeshi expatriates doing business in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister also assured cooperation regarding Rohingya repatriation.

The upcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Bangladesh was also discussed at the meeting.

