Bangladesh always on the side of Palestine:  Home adviser

Foreign Policy

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh always on the side of Palestine:  Home adviser

Speaking on the occasion, the Palestinian ambassador said, “We want more Palestinian students to study in Bangladesh. But it should be done through the embassy following proper rules and procedures”

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:18 pm
Home Affairs and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. File Photo: Courtesy
Home Affairs and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. File Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is always on the side of the persecuted and oppressed people of Palestine, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (4 November).

"Bangladesh has always supported their [Palestinians] just demands. We are on the side of Palestine's independence and sovereignty," he told Palestinian Ambassador Yusef SY Ramadan during a meeting at the Secretariat.

"Palestine is a tested friend of Bangladesh. Our support for them will continue forever," the adviser told the envoy during the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They also discussed various issues of mutual interest, including following due process in issuing visas to Palestinian students, making visa processing easier, and global support for the State of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, the Palestinian ambassador said, "Since 1974, Palestinian students have been visiting Bangladesh for higher education. Currently, 207 Palestinian students are studying in 12 reputed universities of Bangladesh with scholarships."

He said, "We want more Palestinian students to study in Bangladesh. But it should be done through the embassy following proper rules and procedures."

Adviser Jahangir assured the ambassador of full cooperation in this regard.

 

Bangladesh

Palestine / Bangladesh / Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

36m | Videos
58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

1h | Videos
After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

1h | Videos
S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

2h | Videos