Bangladesh always on the side of Palestine:  Home adviser

Bangladesh is always on the side of the persecuted and oppressed people of Palestine, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (4 November).

"Bangladesh has always supported their [Palestinians] just demands. We are on the side of Palestine's independence and sovereignty," he told Palestinian Ambassador Yusef SY Ramadan during a meeting at the Secretariat.

"Palestine is a tested friend of Bangladesh. Our support for them will continue forever," the adviser told the envoy during the meeting.

They also discussed various issues of mutual interest, including following due process in issuing visas to Palestinian students, making visa processing easier, and global support for the State of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, the Palestinian ambassador said, "Since 1974, Palestinian students have been visiting Bangladesh for higher education. Currently, 207 Palestinian students are studying in 12 reputed universities of Bangladesh with scholarships."

He said, "We want more Palestinian students to study in Bangladesh. But it should be done through the embassy following proper rules and procedures."

Adviser Jahangir assured the ambassador of full cooperation in this regard.