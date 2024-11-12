Adviser Sakhawat seeks Singapore's investment in port, shipping sectors

Non-resident Singaporean High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh meets Shipping, Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain at his secretariat office on 12 November 2024. Photo: PID

Shipping, Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain today (12 November) urged the non-resident Singaporean High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh to invest in developing port infrastructure and shipping industry in the country.

The adviser made this request when the high commissioner paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office.

During the meeting, the adviser briefed the high commissioner on various development projects taken by the ministry and sought cooperation in construction of port infrastructure and exchanging managerial experiences and technical assistance from Singapore.

He urged the high commissioner to invest in the country's various ports including constructing Bay terminal, shipyard in Matarbari Deep Sea Port and modernisation of Mongla Sea Port.

The adviser said that the World Bank has sanctioned $65 million in constructing the Bay Terminal in Chottogram Port.

Global competitiveness of Bangladesh will be enhanced after completion of the project, he added.

He, however, said that the government has a plan to build an internationally standard shipyard or dockyard at Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

Both of them expressed satisfaction over the beginning of free trade agreement that will enhance the existing economic relations between the two countries.

Senior Secretary to the Shipping Ministry Mohammad Yousuf and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.