Which type of Royal Enfield motorcycle you can buy? A review

Let's have a deeper look at the four types of motorcycles that Royal Enfield is going to launch in Bangladesh in July.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a motorcycle that blends tradition with modern technology.

This model, primarily categorised as a standard motorcycle, features a single-cylinder and air-cooled 349cc engine.

It delivers a horsepower of 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, offering a balanced performance for both city and open-road riding.

The bike's design emphasises a classic aesthetic combined with contemporary elements. It includes a steel frame and comes with standard hand grips, handlebars, and adjustable foot pegs for both the driver and passenger.

The motorcycle is equipped with a telescopic fork front suspension and a twin-sided swing arm rear suspension, ensuring a comfortable ride.

For safety, the Classic 350 features hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear, with an anti-lock braking system as standard.

The bike's instrument panel includes a standard speedometer and a fuel level warning light. Optional accessories like hard side cases, a rear rack, and bag liners can be added for enhanced functionality.

The Classic 350 can be a suitable choice for enthusiasts looking for a blend of tradition and modernity in their motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Bullet 350, a symbol of Royal Enfield's heritage, stands out with its retro appeal. It boasts the same 349cc 'J-series' engine — producing 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm, with a torque of 19.9 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm.

It's not designed for high-speed performance, but rather offers a comfortable ride within the 50-60 mph range, making it ideal for relaxed cruising.

This model is particularly appealing for its authentic retro design and practical features like a USB charge port.

For Bangladeshi riders who prefer a bike with a strong historical lineage and a laid-back riding style, the Bullet 350 is an ideal match.

Its handling and suspension are tailored for comfort, and the dual seat setup makes it a practical choice for both solo and passenger riding.

It has a thickly-padded dual seat, which, at a height of 805mm, offers accessibility and comfort for both the rider and a passenger.

The 13-litre fuel tank combined with the bike's impressive fuel economy means you can potentially travel over 300 miles on a single tank.

The bike's fuel efficiency and long-range capability are advantages for the varying terrains and long commutes common in Bangladesh.

While it may not have the tech-heavy features of modern bikes, its simplicity and reliability are key selling points, appealing to those who prefer a straightforward, dependable ride with a classic look.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stands out as a modern, accessible motorcycle.

It is powered by a single-cylinder, 349cc engine, similar to the other models in Royal Enfield's 350cc range, with an output of 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

This bike is designed to be nimble and easy to handle, making it well-suited for urban environments.

The Hunter 350 sports a standard steel frame and comes with both driver and passenger footpegs. It includes telescopic fork front suspension and a twin-sided swing arm rear suspension, offering a smooth riding experience.

The bike's overall dimensions and wet weight of 399 lbs (181kg) contribute to its manoeuvrability and ease of use.

Safety features include standard hydraulic disc brakes on both front and rear, along with anti-lock brakes.

The Hunter 350 also provides a comfortable seating arrangement with a one-piece seat, and the seat height is 31.1 inches (789.9mm), which should be accessible for a wide range of riders.

The bike doesn't skimp on modern amenities either, offering standard digital instrumentation, a power outlet, and the option for hard side cases and a storage cover.

Its wheels are composed of aluminium, and it features tubeless tires, adding to the bike's modern appeal.

In terms of design, the Hunter 350 maintains a balance between classic and contemporary styling, making it a compelling option for those looking for a versatile, city-friendly motorcycle with the charm of Royal Enfield brand.

The Hunter 350's lightweight frame, combined with standard safety features like ABS, makes it an attractive option for the urban commuter in Bangladesh and a top choice for the younger demographic or those new to motorcycling.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The 2024 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a motorcycle that combines modern features with a classic cruiser style.

It is powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine found in Royal Enfield's other 350cc models, delivering 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The Meteor 350 features a solid and polished build, with a design that emphasises both functionality and style.

It includes a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA) that enhance its practicality and appeal.

The bike's refined engine and precise gear shifting provide a smooth riding experience, with reduced vibrations even at higher speeds of around 90-110 kmph.

In terms of handling, the Meteor 350 comes with a steel frame, telescopic fork front suspension, and a twin-sided swing arm rear suspension.

The bike offers a comfortable two-piece seat with a height of 30.1 inches (764.5mm), accommodating both the rider and passenger.

Safety is addressed with standard hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, complemented by anti-lock brakes.

The Meteor 350 also boasts digital instrumentation, including a standard speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, compass, and navigation system, ensuring a high level of convenience and control for the rider.

In the context of Bangladesh, where road trips and leisure riding are gaining popularity, the Meteor 350's cruising capabilities and comfort make it a desirable option.

