Vulcan Lifestyle introduces AXXIS motorcycle helmets in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:32 pm

Asian Motorbikes Limited, sole Distributor of Kawasaki motorcycle and proprietor of Vulcan Lifestyle motorcycle gears and accessories shop, officially launched AXXIS brand of Helmets in Bangladesh on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

Launched through an online event, AXXIS helmets are imported directly from Cartagena, Valencia in Spain and offered with 5 (five) years of official warranty. The helmets meet US DOT (Department of Transportation) and European ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) helmet safety certifications and are priced from 5,000 to 24,000 Taka.

With the introduction, Vulcan Lifestyle will offer open face helmets from AXXIS Metro and Raven series, as well as full face helmets from the Draken & Eagle SV series.

AXXIS Cobra Carbon series. Photos: Collected
The company will also offer the Cobra Carbon series of full Carbon Fiber helmets, with plans to introduce the globally popular Hawk SV and Racer GP series at the end of this year. 

Besides AXXIS, Vulcan Lifestyle also offers helmets from other renowned brands such as HJC, AXOR and SCOYCO.

Mario Martos, General Manager, Axxis Helmets, Spain said in a press release, "We are very excited to launch AXXIS in Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economy and motorcycle markets, it is a great pleasure!"

AXXIS Eagle SV series
Safat Ishtiaq, Head of Operations of Asian Motorbikes Limited, said at the virtual launch event "We are very ecstatic to launch AXXIS for the first time in Bangladesh after huge success of AXOR & HJC Helmets. However, customer life depends on a helmet and it is important that they choose safety certified helmets which Vulcan Lifestyle & Asian Motorbikes Limited will ensure them".

He also added that customers must be aware of fake and replica AXXIS helmets and must verify 5 years official warranty on AXXIS Helmets before purchase to identify Vulcan's official products.

AXXIS Metro series
AXXIS Helmets will be available officially from 1st September in Vulcan Lifestyle Flagship Showroom at New Eskaton Road and all authorized dealer points of Vulcan in Bangladesh and also can be found at the official website www.axxishelmetsbd.com and www.vulcanbd.com .

