Twin-Turbo, 400 HP, Manual: The 2023 Nissan Z

The production version of the Nissan Z Proto has finally been revealed, and it looks glorious. Photo: Collected

The long-awaited successor to the 370Z made its official debut yesterday through an online event, with the company touting exciting numbers such as 400Hp, a 6-Speed manual gearbox and an approximated $40,000 sticker price.

Design-wise, the new Z is nearly identical to the concept we saw last year, with a few improvements. The designers fixed the biggest issue with the concept, the front grille. The new mesh grille is given a silver bezel, which contrasts nicely against the blacked-out lower front splitter. Other than that, the lines of the production car draw heavy inspiration from Yoshihiko Matsuo's iconic 240z, with a dash of 300ZX in the rear.

The new car will be offered in two trim levels, Sport and Performance. The base Sport trim is focused on casual drivers, featuring 18-inch wheels and a cloth and suede interior.

The Performance trim lives up to its name with upgrades such as forged 19-inch wheels, beefier brakes, stiffer suspension and a limited-slip differential as well as some nice interior touches such as heated leather seats, a bigger infotainment screen and an eight-speaker Bose stereo system.

Besides the two production trims, Nissan will also make a launch edition Proto Spec trim limited to only 240 units. The limited-edition trip is designed to mimic the original Z Proto, featuring the same paint scheme and a special shift knob.

All trim levels will be powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged VR30DDTT V-6, sending a staggering 400 HP and 350 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Transmission options are split between a 9-speed automatic and enthusiast special 6-speed manual gearbox with EXEDY performance clutch, automated rev-matching and a carbon-fibre driveshaft.

Moving to the interior, the instrument layout is elegant and drive focused. Most of the controls have their own dedicated switches, which are backed up by an 8.0-inch/9.0-inch infotainment screen. The gauge cluster is a 12.3-inch TFT instrument display, which can be customized to display a variety of information. The seats mimic those found in the GT-R supercar while a 240z inspired three analogue gauges cluster is located above the centre stack, angled toward the driver.

Nissan offers nine exterior colour options at launch six of which are two tones. Nissan is yet to confirm the actual price of the car, but assured it will start at "around $40,000"