TVS premieres special-edition Apache 165 with additional power

To celebrate the company's success in Indian motorsports, TVS has launched a special-edition version of their RTR 160 4V bike, under their new "Race Performance" sub-brand.

According to TVS, the reworked 164.9 cc air cooled single-cylinder engine of the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP features "15 percent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance", "a revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline" and "a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio."

The changes allow the bike to make 19.2 Hp at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 8,750rpm. For comparison the standard RTR 160 4V makes 17.5 Hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,250rpm.

In addition to more power, the 165RP also comes standard with a slipper clutch, adjustable brake and clutch levers and a retuned suspension.

Finished in its own unique white blue and red colour scheme, the Apache RTR 165 RP will be sold for Rs 1.45 lakh and will be limited to 200 units