Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

If you haven't heard about the Toyota Supra by now, chances are you have been hiding under a rock for at least the past two decades. The Mark IV Supra became an iconic symbol for all car enthusiasts after the release of the first Fast and Furious movie.

The Supra had been discontinued by Toyota in 1998, the Mark IV was the last iteration of the car. Due to its iconic status, it was revived for a fifth generation, released in 2019. But it had fans worried. This time around, it was not powered by Toyota's three-litre 2JZ engine, instead it used the same engine as the third generation BMW Z4. Fans feared it was just another BMW with a Supra badge on it.

The Mark V Supra loaned to us for this review belongs to Efaz Ahmed. His Supra was powered by a turbocharged two litre B48 engine, (the same engine is also shared by the BMW M1). The car has a power output of 255 BHP to the rear wheels, along with 400 Nm of torque when mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission.

Photo: Akif Hamid

The car might disappoint drivers on a twisty US mountain road, but according to Efaz, who previously owned a Nissan Skyline GT-S as well, believes that the car has adequate power for our local roads.

Looking at the car in person for the first time, from a distance, the car looked like a European exotic, something like a German BMW to be exact. However, as soon as Efaz parked the car in front of me, I could instantly see the resemblance to the iconic Mark IV, and it looked stunning!

The pebble shaped headlights are still here, but they are just a tad wider and sharper. The same can be said about the fenders, the curves felt quite familiar. In the rear, despite having completely redesigned LED tail lights, the Supra still retains some of its original curves which made the 90's model such a timeless beauty. It truly is a modern reimagining of the original.

Despite having a completely new taillight design, the Supra still retains some of the original curves which made the 90’s model a timeless beauty. Photo: Akif Hamid

What's new about this Supra, however, is the plethora of real and fake air vents. According to Toyota, the car was designed for enthusiasts. The fake vents can be made active if the vehicle is tuned for more power.

The Mark V Supra comes in two variants: a two litre variant and a three litre variant. Both the versions look exactly the same, apart from the missing parking exhaust in the front, slightly smaller exhausts and the rims for the two litre variant.

The two litre model features 18-inch alloys from the factory, equipped with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The three litre models feature larger 19-inch rims from the factory.

The turbocharged B48 engine of the Supra makes 255 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Photo: Akif Hamid

Stepping inside, everything was identical to a BMW Z4. Even the BMW's i-drive has been used in the infotainment system, as well as the iconic regulator in the centre console. However, Toyota has sneakily put in the Toyota badge wherever they could to convince the regular buyer.

Despite its similarities with the Z4, the Supra is well built and it shows. Everything from the dash to the door panels are made of soft touch materials.

The three litre models feature full leather seats while the two litre model features half leather and half alcantara seats. However, in my opinion, the latter looks sportier and compliments the overall style.

Everything from the dash to the door panels are made of soft touch material while the infotainment gets BMW’s i-drive with the iconic regulator for controls. Photo: Akif Hamid

However, according to Efaz, he complains that the seats aren't too comfortable for long drives, the interior is a "tight squeeze" for taller people.

Firing up the ignition, like most modern four-cylinder sports cars, it has a very low muffled roar. However, after the engine warms up, you can hear some pops and bangs, although not nearly as melodious as the three litre model.

Equipped with the smaller motor, the 2.0 litre Supra is about 100 kg lighter than the more powerful model. It also has a 50-50 weight distribution.

"The car feels very nimble and responsive in most situations," said Efaz. "It does what you tell it to, and I don't feel afraid to push it hard."

Efaz recently went on a road trip to Khagrachari with the car. As he explained, "I drove to Chattogram and surprisingly the car didn't get scraped underneath anywhere. The Supra was well planted at every corner at high speeds."

"Going up the hill along the twisted roads, the car had very little to no body roll. It was pulling hard without breaking a sweat," he added.

However, the oddly shaped 290 litre trunk is a little too small for most road trips. You can barely carry more than two medium sized luggages.

While the world is going all electric, this might just be the last of the combustion engine Supra to ever roll out. However if you want to fulfil your dream of owning a poster car, this two litre model just might be the most reasonable option for Bangladeshi roads out there.

Specifications:

Engine: B48 2.0 litre 4 cylinder turbo

Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Power: 255 hp

Torque: 400 Nm