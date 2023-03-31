The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Crown is the longest-running name in Toyota's history. Dating all the way back to the original 1955 Toyopet Crown, the rear wheel drive sedan has always been the epitome of a luxury car for Toyota. Adapting with newer technology and changing preference of car buyers, the Toyota Crown has currently stepped its foot into the 16th generation as an all wheel drive crossover this time to please the buyers of the North American market.

Although, this has been a huge let down for the admirers of the Crown. This is because the Crown used to be the only rear wheel drive sedan offered by Toyota ever since the Mark X has been called off (The flagship Century is also available in rear wheel drive but that's limited to Japan only). Hence, the previous 15th generation S220 model, which is the last rear wheel drive sedan variant to have been offered, is still going strong in its home market of Japan and has a huge cult following all over the world including Bangladesh.

The interior of the Crown RS Advance features a luxurious cabin that is loaded with high-tech features. Photo: Akif Hamid

For this feature, we took a 2019 S220 Toyota Crown RS Advance from AB Drive to find out what made the Crown a fan favourite luxury sedan for the enthusiasts.

The Toyota Crown stands at 193 inches long which makes it longer than any other Toyota one would spot on the country's roads on a daily basis. The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. The striking front end and its long side profile definitely help it stand out.

The headlights are full LED, and the semi transparent tail lights almost look like some aftermarket upgrade with its distinctive three-dimensional design.The car sits low to the ground and has a wide stance, giving it a sporty and athletic appearance. The overall effect is a car that is both elegant and powerful.

The RS Advance is the highest trim offered in the Crown lineup. The interior of the Crown RS Advance is equally impressive, with a luxurious cabin that is loaded with high-tech features. The seats are upholstered in soft leather, and the front seats are ventilated for maximum comfort. The seats are powered and there's an option for memory seats as well.

Under the hood, the Crown RS Advance is equipped with a 2500cc 2ZR-FXE petrol hybrid engine that produces 223 bhp and 221 Nm torque. Photo: Akif Hamid

Rear passengers get ample legroom although headroom isn't the best in class. The roof seats low in the rear, albeit to help with aerodynamics. However, it should be fine for the average sized Bangladeshi car passengers.

Passengers also get a separate set of rear AC vent and a central arm rest. Being a rear wheel drive car however, the Crown has its transmission connected to the rear wheels and thus has a transmission tunnel bulging between the rear seats, similar to the European luxury sedans. Although the transmission tunnel can be intrusive, the footwell is large enough to accommodate another pair of feet. With four passengers onboard including the driver, everyone has the right amount of personal space. Although one could squeeze a fifth passenger on the middle seat, it won't be a comfortable journey when covering long distances.

The dashboard has a mix of soft leather and wooden trims with a large touchscreen display at the centre that houses the car's infotainment system. A second screen behind the steering wheel is used to display the instrument cluster. The rearview mirror also packs a tertiary display that can be turned into an inbuilt dash cam with the press of a button. My favourite of the fancy features however, is the iconic central AC vents that swing similar to conventional air conditioners fit on ceilings.

The semi transparent tail lights almost look like some aftermarket upgrade with its distinctive three-dimensional design. Photo: Akif Hamid

Under the hood, the Crown RS Advance is equipped with a 2500cc A25A-FXS petrol hybrid engine paired with an electric motor and mated to an electronic continuously variable transmission (eCVT) that sends all its power to the rear wheels. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 223 horsepower and 221 Nm of torque.

Thanks to the electric motor, at initial launch, the crown has an instant yet completely silent acceleration in ECO Mode, similar to an electric vehicle (EV). It is exhilarating to say the least.

We pushed the car a bit and what stood out the most was how planted it felt all the time. Despite its dimensions the Crown remained stable even at three digit speeds, both on the straights as well as cornering.

Photo: Akif Hamid

The Crown has a surprisingly good ground clearance too. During our tests, it breezed through big bumps and potholes. Although at moderate speeds, passengers seated in the rear seats will feel the jerk. This is because of the large 19 inch rims and low profile tires the Crown comes with.

On long straight roads, like a highway, the Crown starts to make a lot of sense. This can be a great road trip companion. It has more than enough power for overtaking at high speeds. It's pretty economical too. For a 1700 kg executive sedan with a 2500cc engine, the hybrid setup allows it to reach around 13 km per litre in the city as per the reading on the instrument cluster. But this will vary depending on your style of driving and the quality of fuel.

Safety is also a top priority for Toyota, and the Crown RS Advance comes with a range of advanced safety features as standard. These include a pre-collision system, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. The car also has a 360-degree camera system that provides a bird's-eye view of the car's surroundings, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

Photo: Akif Hamid

Overall, the 2019 Toyota Crown RS Advance is an impressive luxury sedan that offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style. With its powerful engine, advanced technology, and luxurious interior, it's a car that is sure to appeal to discerning drivers. Whether using it to commute to work or limit usage to weekend drives, the Crown RS Advance is the perfect car for anyone who prioritises driving pleasure.

This particular unit of Toyota Crown RS Advance is available in AB Drive for Tk96 lakh excluding registration and will come with a three year warranty on engine, transmission and the hybrid system and another one year warranty on air conditioning and electrical system as well as a complimentary detailing job.