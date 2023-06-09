Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

It's easy to mix up naked sports bikes and sports commuter bikes. The former has its focus totally towards raw performance, handling and maximum grip, while also attempting to be a bit more practical than flared sports bikes. On the other hand, the latter prioritises comfort and attempts at providing the perfect balance between power and comfort.

However, as the saying goes, a jack of all trades is a master of none, which explains why there's a demand for naked sports bikes in the market. It's for the riders who desire speed for weekend rides, but also live in a highly populated country like Bangladesh where, on weekdays, one needs to squeeze through spaces between buses and cars, barely a few inches wider than the average shoulder width.

For this feature, we bring three of the best 150-160cc naked-sports bikes, officially available in Bangladesh directly from dealerships.

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

The MT-15 was an instant hit ever since the first model was released in 2018. Four years later, Yamaha released a second model in 2022, called MT-15 V2. The Version-2 retains most of the original design elements which made the MT-15 the best selling naked sports bike in Bangladesh, while also adding updated features.

The bike has a first of its kind headlight unit mimicking the shape of eyes for the DRLs. It comes with single channel ABS, USD (upside down) suspension and traction control for features as standard.

It is powered by a 155cc liquid cooled, 4-valve, SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine, which produces 18.4 PS power and 14.1 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Other Thailand and Indonesian variants of the MT-15 make different power figures, but are not sold officially in Bangladesh.

Compared to traditional bikes, it's smaller in length, which also results in the MT-15 having one of the smallest pillion seats of any naked bike. Hence, older demographics of motorcyclists, who may require a large pillion seat to carry family members, usually stay away from this model.

The MT-15 V2 is priced at Tk 5.25 lakh at the official dealership of ACI Motors, the authorised distributor of Yamaha bikes in Bangladesh.

Specifications:

Engine: 155cc Liquid-cooled SOHC 4v

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Power: 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm

Torque: 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Kerb weight: 141 kg

Price: Tk 5.25 lakh

Lifan KP-165 4V

Lifan KP-165 4V

Lifan is one of the most successful Chinese bike manufacturers to operate in Bangladesh, in terms of sales. This is because two wheelers from Lifan have proved to be quite reliable, while still being substantially lower priced, thus making a name as a brand which sells 'value for money' bikes in Bangladesh.

The KP-165 4V is one of the newest models to be launched by Lifan in Bangladesh. It makes a staggering 20.4 PS and 17.5 Nm torque, also from a K-Pro, liquid cooled, 4-valve engine, which is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Given its 142 kg kerb weight, the KP-165 4V easily has one of the best power to weight ratios among naked sports bikes in Bangladesh.

In terms of features, it also comes with dual channel ABS as standard. It also comes with a built-in usb port that can be used to charge phones, action cameras etc.

The bike comes with USD suspension as standard, which, along with its light kerb weight, should make it stable around corners at high speeds.

One of the reasons bikers stay away from Lifan is due to the risk of spare parts unavailability, especially in areas away from big cities. However, if there's a Lifan outlet at the buyers' area, or if the buyer lives in one of the big cities, then the KP-165 4V, competitively priced at Tk 2.95 lakh, could be the best purchase for the price.

Specifications:

Engine: K-Pro Liquid-cooled 4V

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Power: 20.4 PS at 9,000 rpm

Torque: 17.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Kerb weight: 142kg

Price: Tk 2.95 lakh

Zontes ZT155 U

Zontes ZT155 U

Zontes bikes are probably the most underrated two wheelers in Bangladesh. Despite being a Chinese bike manufacturer, Zontes is known to ensure build quality that's above what any other brand will offer in this segment.

Take the Zontes ZT155 U for example. At first glance, this bike gives a slight resemblance to the MT-15, but is definitely taken up a notch in terms of angularity and a futuristic robotic outlook. The paint finish is unlike any other. It's offered in four colours for the body, while also having a bronze or grey finish for the metal bits.

The bike doesn't come with a key for ignition. Instead, what owners will receive is a wristband which serves as the remote key for the bike!

The 155cc engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, 18.5 bhp and 16 Nm of torque. It's decent for its class, although initial acceleration isn't the best. However, what makes the Zontes special is its attempt at making the bike feel premium. It comes with USD suspension and an aluminium swingarm. The headlight is sourced from Panasonic, while the Dual Channel ABS from BOSCH.

Even the speedometer is designed to be more sophisticated. Along with the regular readings, it can calculate 0-100 timing and also show fuel economy. All these features, yet the bike barely weights around 128 kg, making it the lightest in its class.

On the flipside, users might complain about the oddly positioned pillion seat. Besides, it is recommended you use high quality fuel in Zontes bikes, which can also be difficult to source here locally. There always lies the issue with spare parts availability for Chinese bikes outside big cities in Bangladesh.

Yet, the Zontes is still offering the best in class quality and specifications, while being significantly lower in price, which makes it a great deal for bikers who want to get the best quality bike and will not have to carry a pillion most of the time.

Specifications:

Engine: 155cc Water-cooled SOHC 4v

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Power: 19 PS at 9,250 rpm

Torque: 16 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Kerb weight: 128kg

Price: Tk 3.49 lakh