Sweden's AB Volvo wins its largest electric truck order so far

Wheels

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:46 pm

Related News

Sweden's AB Volvo wins its largest electric truck order so far

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 electric trucks from shipping firm DFDS, its biggest commercial electric truck order to date.

Reuters
06 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:46 pm
Sweden&#039;s AB Volvo wins its largest electric truck order so far

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 electric trucks from shipping firm DFDS, its biggest commercial electric truck order to date, the Swedish truck maker said on Wednesday. 

Volvo Trucks, AB Volvo's main truck brand, said the order was one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide, adding that deliveries would start in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The FM Electric trucks, which have a range of up to 300 kilometres, will be used for both short and long transport in Europe. 

Volvo, which started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, is targeting for half of its global truck deliveries to be electric in 2030. 

"We are pleased to see that growing interest among our customers is starting to be reflected in firm orders," Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm said in a statement. 

A 'green' shift in the transport sector, which generates roughly a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions, is widely seen as important to help align with global climate goals.

Features

volvo / truck / electric vehicle (EV) / electric turck

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users