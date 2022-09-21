Suzuki GSX-R150: The fastest 150cc sports bike in the world!

Motorbike enthusiasts who have seen the bigger GSX-Rs would instantly find the resemblance when they see the GSX-R150 upfront. The only dead giveaways are the substantially skinnier tires and the funky looking headlights. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bikers who have experienced the Suzuki GSX-R150 believe it to be the closest a 150cc sports bike can get to feeling like a superbike.

This could be attributed to the bike's incredible power to weight ratio. Where most traditional sports bikes in Bangladesh are around the 150kg mark, the GSX-R comes with a curb weight of a mere 134kg, while producing nearly 19BHP, giving it an edge in acceleration as well as top speed.

The GSX-R series in Suzuki's lineup of sports bikes consists of 125cc to even 1,000cc super bikes. The GSX-R150 is the only variant of the GSX-R available in Bangladesh.

Visuals

When the GSX-R, with the newer graphics (decals, vinyls, etc), was launched at the beginning of this year; it instantly became the best looking bike to my eyes. This is the reason why I pleaded with RANCON MotorBikes Ltd. (RMBL), who are the official distributor of Suzuki bikes in Bangladesh, to provide Team Wheels with a yellow GSX-R for half a day.

One feature unique to premium Suzuki bikes in Bangladesh is push start option similar to modern cars. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The bold Suzuki decal in grey, slapped onto the bike, takes me back to my childhood days of racing superbikes on urban tracks in the video game MotoGP '07.

The flaring makes the bike look big and gives it somewhat of a bold presence on the road, apart from making it more aerodynamic. However, a closer look reveals its comparatively skinny 11L fuel tank, albeit done on purpose to keep the curb weight in check.

Motorbike enthusiasts who have seen the bigger GSX-Rs would instantly find the resemblance when they see the GSX-R150 upfront. The only dead giveaways are the substantially skinnier tires and the funky looking headlights.

Features

One feature unique to premium Suzuki bikes in Bangladesh is its remote key, these bikes come equipped with the push start option similar to modern cars.

Like conventional keys, turning the regulator of the push start switch to the right makes the reverse LCD gauge cluster panel come to life, and turning it to the left locks the bike – a lock which is a lot more secure over conventional keys.

One thing I instantly noticed when taking the GSX-R out of the showroom was the huge front disc the bike came with. The GSX-R has a four piston radial fixed calliper with a front disc of 290mm and a rear disc of 189mm. Given the power, antilock braking system was a must for the GSX-R and Suzuki's decision to offer dual channel ABS is commendable.

First Ride

The GSX-R 150 comes with a 149cc fuel injected DOHC, Liquid Cooled Single Cylinder Engine. Paired with a 6 speed manual transmission, the GSX-R produces a whopping 18.9 bhp at 10500 rpm and a maximum torque of 14Nm at 9000rpm.

Delivering such high power through a set of rather skinny tyres like the 90/80/17 in the front and the 130/70/17 in the rear, I was certain that the GSX-R150 would make me fly off the bike into Hatirjheel lake if I twisted the throttle a bit too hard.

To my surprise, the bike was surprisingly stable at low speeds and only starts showing its magic as the engine revs past the 5000rpm mark. This is when the bike turns into a completely different machine.

The GSX-R comes with a front disc of 290mm and a rear disc of 189mm with Dual Channel ABS. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The bike wants you to twist the throttle harder and harder, and it surprised me every time I looked at the gauge cluster. Going to triple digit speeds is as smooth as butter with nearly no vibration.

The 0-60kmph time is very easily under the four second mark, and the bike can reach a top speed of nearly 160kmph from its stock setup, as tested by many bikers in the city. We, however, could not test this out, especially on the Hatirjheel bridge on a busy Sunday morning.

The GSX-R is extremely light for a 150cc bike and isn't too jerky on the first gear, making it very easy to manoeuvre the bike in traffic, almost reminding me of the scooter I ride to work every day.

Unlike other premium Japanese 150cc sports bikes,the GSX-R150 comes with basic telescopic suspension in the front. This makes it cheaper to maintain and is better for Bangladeshi roads in my opinion.

An UpSide Down suspension would have made the bike look better and is better for handling corners. However, given its lightweight chassis and amazing weight distribution, the telescopic suspension gets the job done.

The riding position however is a bit too aggressive. It exists to enhance confidence in the rider at high speeds, but the overall feeling was it is better suited for shorter riders.

The seat height is a mere 785mm, I could see how it would not be a problem for someone as tall as 5'4" to 5'9". But taller people will definitely find this position uncomfortable for long rides.

One thing I'll specifically complain about is the split pillion seat. The bike makes a point that it is not meant for carrying passengers. The seat is small and positioned way above the rider's seat.

The pillion seat is small and positioned way above the rider’s seat making it obvious that this bike isn’t made to carry pillions around. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Final Verdict

The GSX-R150 is a great well-rounded bike that looks good, has amazing power, great brakes and includes premium features, which makes it an ideal option for anyone looking to buy a flared sports bike. It is the fastest 150cc bike one can buy straight from a dealership right now.

The bike is assembled in Bangladesh by RANCON MotorBikes Ltd. (RMBL) which gives them an edge in pricing it as the cheapest flared Japanese sports bike available in Bangladesh.

The GSX-R150 is officially available in Red, Yellow and Black for Tk 4,30,000.

Suzuki GSX-R150

Performance:

Engine: 149cc fuel injected DOHC, Liquid Cooled Single Cylinder Engine

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Power: 18.9 BHP

Torque: 14Nm

Features:

Assembled in Bangladesh

Dual Channel ABS

Push Start

Pros:

Looks good

Speed

Lightweight

Dual channel ABS

Cons:

Ride comfort

Pillion seat

No pillion grab rail

Colours: Red, Yellow, Black