Suzuki Gixxer 2021 series and 100th anniversary limited edition bike launched in Bangladesh

Rancon Motorbikes Limited officially launched Gixxer and Gixxer SF – two brand new editions in 2021 of the globally renowned motorcycle brand Suzuki.

The launching ceremony was held virtually today and was broadcast live from the Suzuki's official Facebook page, according to a press release.

Both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF models have two variants – one is a FI and ABS version, and the other one is carburetor and disc version.

Paired with Japanese technology, both the series have 155cc engine capable of generating power of 14.1PS.

Divisional director of Rancon Motorbikes Limited - Shoeb Ahmed, Head of Sales - AKM Touhidur Rahman, and Head of Marketing - Mohammad Shams Uddin, were present during the virtual launch.

"Keeping mindset of the bikers' proud, Suzuki Bangladesh has always been coming with latest technologies and new design for the bikers," said Shoeb at the event.

The year 2020, has been a special year for Suzuki as the Japanese automaker stepped onto its glorious and historic journey of 100 years.

On this grand occasion, Suzuki has come up with its "100th anniversary" limited edition motorbike - Gixxer SF. The main attraction that has made this edition more extraordinary is its color, graphics, and design.

The limited edition 100th Anniversary Gixxer SF is available in solitary silver – metallic triton blue color. Besides, the new Gixxer series comes with three-color variations; mira red, glass sparkle black, and metallic triton blue.

The price of the 2021 Suzuki Gixxer starts from Tk224,950 and the price of 2021 Suzuki Gixxer SF starts from Tk271,950.

All the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF series are now available across all authorised showrooms of Suzuki Bangladesh.