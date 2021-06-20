Suzuki Gixxer 2021 series and 100th anniversary limited edition bike launched in Bangladesh

Wheels

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

Suzuki Gixxer 2021 series and 100th anniversary limited edition bike launched in Bangladesh

The price of the 2021 Suzuki Gixxer starts from Tk224,950 and the price of 2021 Suzuki Gixxer SF starts from Tk271,950

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:04 pm
Suzuki Gixxer 2021 series and 100th anniversary limited edition bike launched in Bangladesh

Rancon Motorbikes Limited officially launched Gixxer and Gixxer SF – two brand new editions in 2021 of the globally renowned motorcycle brand Suzuki.

The launching ceremony was held virtually today and was broadcast live from the Suzuki's official Facebook page, according to a press release.

Both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF models have two variants – one is a FI and ABS version, and the other one is carburetor and disc version.

Paired with Japanese technology, both the series have 155cc engine capable of generating power of 14.1PS.

Divisional director of Rancon Motorbikes Limited - Shoeb Ahmed, Head of Sales - AKM Touhidur Rahman, and Head of Marketing - Mohammad Shams Uddin, were present during the virtual launch.

"Keeping mindset of the bikers' proud, Suzuki Bangladesh has always been coming with latest technologies and new design for the bikers," said Shoeb at the event.

The year 2020, has been a special year for Suzuki as the Japanese automaker stepped onto its glorious and historic journey of 100 years.

On this grand occasion, Suzuki has come up with its "100th anniversary" limited edition motorbike - Gixxer SF. The main attraction that has made this edition more extraordinary is its color, graphics, and design.

The limited edition 100th Anniversary Gixxer SF is available in solitary silver – metallic triton blue color. Besides, the new Gixxer series comes with three-color variations; mira red, glass sparkle black, and metallic triton blue.

The price of the 2021 Suzuki Gixxer starts from Tk224,950 and the price of 2021 Suzuki Gixxer SF starts from Tk271,950.

All the new Gixxer and Gixxer SF series are now available across all authorised showrooms of Suzuki Bangladesh.

Features

Suzuki / 2021 Gixxer / 2021 Gixxer SF / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident